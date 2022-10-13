Turning to garbage dumps to survive, Argentines feel the pain of 100% inflation

Inflation likely rose 6.7% in September alone, analysts polled by Reuters said, ahead of official data expected to be released on Friday. That has led the central bank to hike the interest rate to 75%, with the possibility of more rises.

Poverty levels were over 36% in the first half of 2022 and extreme poverty rose to 8.8%, some 2.6 million people. Government welfare programs helped prevent it rising higher, but there have been calls by some for more social spending despite limited state funds.

In 2001, during one of Argentina's worst economic crises, Sandra Contreras set up the Lujan Barter Club. That's now taking off again as Argentines, unable to keep up with prices, look to exchange things like old clothes for a bag of flour or pasta.

"People come very desperate, their salaries are not enough, things are getting worse day by day," Contreras said, adding that people would start queuing two hours before the barter club opened each morning.

"People have no money left, they need to take something home, so there's no choice but to barter."

Pablo Lopez, 26, who works in a small recycling center, said that the scars of rising prices were clear to see.