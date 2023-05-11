Yellen warns US default would threaten global economy, undermine its leadership

The US president this week said he might have to skip travelling to Hiroshima to meet with G7 leaders next week, depending on developments in the debt ceiling standoff. Biden is due to meet with top Democratic and Republican congressional leaders again on Friday after an initial meeting on Tuesday.

Unlike most developed countries, the US sets a ceiling on how much it can borrow. Because the government spends more than it takes in, lawmakers must periodically raise that cap.

Yellen also mapped out her priorities for the G7 meeting, including individual and joint action to strengthen the global economy and bring down inflation, redoubling a commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, and longer-term efforts to boost economic resilience.

Despite the downside risks, Yellen said the global economy remained in a better place than many had predicted six months ago, with most G7 countries having seen a drop in annual headline inflation and improved growth forecasts.

The United States had taken action to strengthen confidence in its banking system after the failure of three regional banks, Yellen said, as well as enacting legislation to invest in infrastructure, alternative energy and semiconductor chips.

It was also critical to help developing countries, she said, adding that G7 members would coordinate their efforts to push for "timely and comprehensive" debt treatments for countries in debt distress. Yellen has repeatedly accused China - the world's largest sovereign creditor - of dragging its heels on moving forward with such arrangements.

Yellen said she would also work with her G7 counterparts to build greater economic resilience in the longer term by boosting domestic production of critical goods and helping developing countries expand their stake in global supply chains.

That meant helping those countries move away from "solely extractive industries into activities that provide greater support for the domestic economy and employment", she said.

Yellen said the work would build on the $600 billion in investments underway through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which aims to mobilise private capital for infrastructure projects in developing countries.

The G7 -- which groups the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, along with the European Union-- would also keep working to mitigate geostrategic risks and counter economic coercion by China, Yellen said.