Bangladesh starts unloading wheat from first Russian shipment since Ukraine war began

Bangladesh has started unloading wheat from the first Russian shipment since the Ukraine war began in February.
Russia has sent 52,500 tonnes of wheat in the first shipment as part of a deal to supply half a million tonnes under a government-to-government deal.
The ship carrying the wheat from the Russian Port of Novorossiysk docked at Chattogram port’s outer anchorage last Saturday and the unloading began on Thursday.
Abdul Quader, a transport and conservation controller of the Directorate General of Food, said on Friday the process to bring the rest of the wheat under the deal was under way.
The cabinet committee on government purchase approved a proposal to procure the wheat from Russia at $25 million, or around $430 per tonne.
Bangladesh received no wheat from Russia or Ukraine, major suppliers of the grain, since the war began. Russia has recently allowed Ukrainian wheat to be transported through the Black Sea under a UN-brokered deal.