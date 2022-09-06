UK shoppers, feeling the inflation hit, cut back on non-essentials

British shoppers are cutting back on purchases of clothes and other non-essential items as they try to cover their sky-rocketing utility bills and higher food prices, surveys showed on Tuesday.

With the country's next prime minister Liz Truss promising help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the British Retail Consortium said the value of total sales at its members – mostly large chains and major supermarkets – rose by 1.0% last month compared to August 2021, weaker than July's 2.3% increase.

On a like-for-like basis, ironing out changes in shop floor space, sales rose by 0.5%, slowing from July's 1.6% rise.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, meaning the small rise in sales masked a much larger drop in volumes.