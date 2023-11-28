ADB to provide Bangladesh with over $1bn in loans for five projects

The third loan worth $90 million aims to develop infrastructure and systems that will provide clean drinking water and sanitation services in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.



“The improved services will reduce the risks of water-borne diseases, enhance health and economic opportunities, and benefit women who spend considerable productive time daily collecting water and managing wastes,” said Ginting.



The Chattogram Hill Tracts Inclusive and Resilient Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project will develop water treatment plants with a total capacity of 44 million litres per day in Bandarban, Lama, and Rangamati towns, as well as 24 km of transmission lines and a new water distribution network spanning 340 km.



The ADB will also provide $100 million in loans to improve computer science, software engineering, and information technology programmes at Bangladeshi three universities.