Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Banga's nomination is the first to be made public, but the bank will accept nominations from other member countries through March 29. Germany, another major shareholder, this week said the job should go to a woman since the bank has never been headed by a woman in its 77-year history.

A US administration official said they did not know if other countries would nominate candidates for the post.

Raised in India but now a US citizen, Banga currently serves as vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm. He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard Inc, where he set a target of bringing 1 billion people and 50 million micro- and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

He also serves as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, where he worked closely with US Vice President Kamala Harris to mobilise public, private and non-profit resources for Northern Central America.