UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge

The Bank of England forecast in November that headline CPI would drop from a peak of 11.1% last October to around 5% by the end of 2023 as energy prices stabilise.

But policymakers have warned of continued upward pressure on inflation from a tight jobs market and other factors, and financial markets expect the central bank to raise its main interest rate to 4% on Feb. 2 from 3.5%.

"The lower overall (CPI) rate ... may reduce the risk of a wage-price spiral, but these figures suggest the BoE's job is not yet done," HSBC senior economist Liz Martins said.

Sterling GBP= strengthened against the US dollar after the data.

British inflation in December was higher than the 6.5% annual rate recorded for the United States and the 9.6% in Germany.

While natural gas prices are below where they were a year ago, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they are still several times higher than they were in mid-2021 and the impact of the increase continues to feed through the economy.