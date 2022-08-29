Petrol pump owners extend ultimatum over unmet demands

The Petrol Pump Owners Association had previously threatened to go on strike on Aug 31 to press home their demands. But they decided to extend the deadline after a meeting with the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation on Sunday, according to the association's chief Md Nazmul Haque.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, BPC Chairman ABM Azad said the demands would have to be considered at an inter-ministerial meeting.

"We told them to give us some time and wait until the ministries make their decision."

Nazmul said it became clear at the meeting with BPC officials that the issues involved more than one ministry, and therefore, an inter-ministerial meeting was needed to resolve them.