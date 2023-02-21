India will continue with efforts to curb inflation: finance minister

The Indian government and the central bank are taking steps to control inflation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, as retail prices have again risen above comfort levels.

Among other moves, the government has increased the import of edible oil as required to rein in inflation and provided free grains to the poor since the COVID-19 pandemic, and would "continuosly monitor prices," Sitharaman said at a post-budget industry interaction in Jaipur.

Last week, India's annual retail inflation rate (INCPIY=ECI) rose above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the first time in three months to 6.52% in January, as prices rose for food products such as cereals and wheat.

RBI has targeted keeping inflation between 2%-6%.

The RBI will take necessary steps to manage inflation within "expected limits," said Sitharaman, who was accompanied by other finance ministry officials including the chief economic adviser.