End of central bank rate hikes now firmly on the horizon

Having raised interest rates at the fastest pace on record to tame inflation, the world's top central banks are openly contemplating an early end to their rate hikes, not least because of financial turmoil in recent weeks.

The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England all raised rates as expected in the last week, but each of them signalled caution about their next move, leaving investors unsure where borrowing costs are going.

The Fed indicated it was on the verge of pausing, the ECB said it would no longer provide guidance and instead decide meeting-by-meeting, while the BoE said it expected the surge in inflation to cool faster than previously predicted.

Central banks have already done much of the legwork in raising rates, and inflation is well off its highs, even if there are lingering questions about just how stubborn price growth will prove to be on the way down.

But until the recent bout of financial sector volatility, the expectation had been that both the Fed and the ECB still had some way to go.

That all changed in a matter of weeks.

Although bank shares have rebounded since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the UBS-led rescue of Credit Suisse, the stress is far from over.

Central banks are concerned that the market ructions could translate into higher funding costs for lenders, which in turn would slow borrowing, thwart credit growth, weigh on economic growth and ultimately dampen inflation.