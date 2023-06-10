Expert and industry views on Pakistan’s Federal budget for FY24

EHSAN MALIK, CEO OF THE PAKISTAN BUSINESS COUNCIL

"It’s a budget ‘as usual’ at times ‘unusual’. It fails to take the opportunity of fundamental reforms by taxing the untaxed and under-taxed sectors - wholesale, retail and real estate. Nor is there a mention of steps to harvest data on non filers and NADRA to widen the tax base. Nothing on stemming under-invoicing. The ‘No new Taxes on Industry’ claim is belied by increase in super tax and that too in not a fully progressive way.

"Having said that there are a few good measures. The focus on agriculture, especially on seeds and mechanisation is good as is on promoting IT and IT-enabled exports. The reduction in minimum tax on listed companies is a step in the right direction. However the opportunity of encouraging consolidation and widening the shareholder base by removing double taxation of intercorporate taxes was missed.

"Business will derive confidence from the limited mention of steps taken to revive the IMF program especially also as there was no mention of how debts would be reprofiled.

"What will change? Will more than 3% of tax payers contribute 90% or more to direct taxation? Will retailers and the agri sectors that together contribute 40% contribute more than 2% as a result of the budget? No.

"The tax collection targets look unrealistic and the increase in government salaries and pensions will put pressure on the fiscal deficit. A mini budget is inevitable."

SHAHID HABIB, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ARIF HABIB LIMITED

"It will be very difficult to achieve revenue targets of 9.2 trillion rupees without taking serious taxation measures on agriculture, retail and wholesale trading, and real estate; and relying only on the industrial sector.

"The government should not have allocated a high number on the public sector development programme, and should not have proposed such a steep increase in salaries and pensions for all employment grades."

MUSADAQ ZULQARNAIN, DIRECTOR AT PAKISTAN TEXTILE COUNCIL AND CHAIRMAN AT INTERLOOP HOLDINGS, ONE OF THE LARGEST TEXTILE MANUFACTURERS IN PAKISTAN

"The budget appears to be a balancing act. Incentives for (the) agricultural sector are encouraging. Company reserves have not been taxed which is a relief.

"Apparently, the scope and extent of super tax has been increased at the same time undocumented Real estate and trade sectors have not been adequately taxed. This is counterproductive in the long run as increasing tax burden on existing tax payers without bringing untaxed sectors into (the) tax net is not going to strengthen the economy.

"In addition, the provision of empowering the federal government to impose up to 50% additional tax on so-called unexpected gains during tax year 2023 and five preceding years, is arbitrary and uncalled for when any such income is already being taxed.

"On the whole (the) budget appears to be reasonable under the given circumstances."

M ABDUL ALEEM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE OVERSEAS INVESTORS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN

"Based on first assessment of the budgetary tax measures announced today, it appears to be an interim budget with short-term measures for certain sectors but lacking on measures to stabilize the economy. However, positive measures for (the) IT and agriculture sector as well as for promotion of SMEs are appreciated.

"There is absence of measures to incentivize investment in manufacturing and other job-creating sectors, while there are no special measures to attract large foreign investment in the country.

"The substantial increase in salaries and pension of government employees, partially justified, will have snowball effect in the economy and should have been accompanied by measures to improve productivity and reduction in (the) huge cost of governance in Pakistan.

"Overall, there is need for us to go through the details of the budgetary measures before giving any final comments as one needs to understand solid measures planned by the government to justify the projected economic growth."

IRFAN IQBAL SHEIKH, PRESIDENT FEDERATION OF PAKISTAN CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

"The federal budget presents an unrealistic picture of the economy; and, therefore, the budgetary targets set in the budget documents are unrealistic as well. Additionally, the business community will be looking for any hidden taxes in budget.

"The revenue target of PKR 9,200 billion revenue not only looks difficult; but, it can have far-reaching negative consequences.