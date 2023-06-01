Budget 2024: 'Smart Bangladesh' plan to give Tk 1bn for youth, women

The government is going to set aside Tk 1 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as a ‘special allocation’ for research, innovation and development work to prepare the youth and women to build a Smart Bangladesh.

Online learning opportunities are being created and expanded on various e-learning platforms for general, technical, vocational and entire life learning, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday said.

The budget speech this year has been titled ‘Towards Smart Bangladesh Sustaining the Development Achievements in a Decade and a Half’.

“In addition to skill development, necessary steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth in the country as well as abroad,” the minister said.