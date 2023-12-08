    বাংলা

    India inflation likely rebounded in November on higher food prices: Reuters poll

    The retail inflation likely picked up in November after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 02:34 AM

    India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

    Volatile food prices, which account for almost half of the inflation basket, saw an uptick in November, largely led by household staples such as onions, tomatoes and pulses, economists said.

    The Dec 5-7 Reuters poll of 41 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) (INCPIY=ECI) rose at an annual rate of 5.70% in November, faster than 4.87% in October.

    Forecasts ranged from 4.50%-6.50%, with a handful expecting it to breach the central bank's top end of the target band.

    However, the RBI is unlikely to act to help with the rising cost of food prices. Governor Shaktikanta Das said last month inflation was vulnerable to "recurring and overlapping" food price shocks.

    "Inflation ticked up in November...partly due to higher food prices. Rice prices continued to rise by double digits, onion prices nearly doubled, and tomato price inflation also picked up again," said Alexandra Hermann at Oxford Economics.

    "Base effects may keep inflation at somewhat higher levels through December but we do expect price pressures to ease going into 2024. While food and oil prices could stand in the way ... we believe upside risks are limited."

    Inflation in Asia's third largest economy was expected to average 5.4% and 4.8% this fiscal year and next, respectively, a separate Reuters poll showed.

    Meanwhile, the RBI was expected to keep its repo rate on hold this week and through to at least July.

    "We expect the RBI to note the volatility from vegetable prices; however, it is likely to keep its FY24 inflation estimate unchanged at 5.4%," noted Upasana Chachra at Morgan Stanley.

    The survey also showed wholesale price inflation (INWPI=ECI), the change in producer prices, likely rose to 0.08% year-on-year in November, after a 0.52% contraction in October.

    RELATED STORIES
    ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.
    OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024
    During its first developer conference in November, OpenAI introduced the custom GPTs and store, which were set to be launched later that month
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - Nov 18, 2023 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File photo
    Dravid gets extension as India coach
    The BCCI did not reveal the duration of the extension but it is likely to cover the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States
    Customers buy fruits and vegetables at an open air evening market in Ahmedabad, India, August 21, 2023.
    India's food inflation remains above 'comfort' level
    India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low of 4.87%, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%
    A man sits on rice packets inside a store room, at a wholesale market in Navi Mumbai, India August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    India cuts basmati rice export floor price
    The country had imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron