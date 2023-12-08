India inflation likely rebounded in November on higher food prices: Reuters poll

India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

Volatile food prices, which account for almost half of the inflation basket, saw an uptick in November, largely led by household staples such as onions, tomatoes and pulses, economists said.

The Dec 5-7 Reuters poll of 41 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) (INCPIY=ECI) rose at an annual rate of 5.70% in November, faster than 4.87% in October.