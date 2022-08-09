Bangladesh needs plans to explore new sources of energy, says Nasrul Hamid

Experts have called for the authorities to speed up oil and gas extraction while looking for new resources amid the ongoing crunch.

Bangladesh has 28 gas fields, of which 20 are used for extraction. There are another 48 onshore and offshore blocks.

The amount of gas from onshore fields is gradually declining, while the sea is all but barren of gas production outposts though many believe large deposits of gas exist in the sea.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s energy, fuel and mineral resources adviser, said even if exploration leads to new deposits of oil and gas, it will take a lot of time to extract and make them usable.

"So it is best to exercise frugality. If we discover something in the depths of the sea … it will take us 10 years to use it.”

“We need resources for these 10 years. So we’ve come to say that we’ll be able to move forward as much as we save fuel.”