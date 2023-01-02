India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (INPMI=ECI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7, better than a Reuters poll median forecast for 54.3.

December's reading was the highest since October 2020 and above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for an 18th straight month. The survey was conducted December 6-19.

Monday's data cemented the view Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of a potential global recession.