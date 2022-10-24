Dollar fends off another suspected intervention from Japan

Suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention gave only brief respite to the Japanese yen as the dollar stayed strong on Monday, while sterling wavered as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.

The yen JPY=EBS hit a low of 149.70 per dollar in early deals before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the BOJ, acting for Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF), had stepped in for a second successive day. The currency, however, dropped back to near 148.88.

"The price action should be worrying for the MOF, as it suggests that there is strong demand to buy into dollar/yen dips," said Sean Wallow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

"The timing should have been good for intervention, with US yields still falling in the wake of the WSJ Fed story Friday."

Stocks rallied and US yields fell on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported Federal Reserve officials will likely debate the size of future hikes, fuelling hopes that a Fed pivot might be near.