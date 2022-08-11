BPC, finance ministry profit accounts differ by Tk 38.58 billion

The amount of profits shown by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation or BPC differs by a huge margin with the one released by the finance ministry.

According to the Finance Division’s Bangladesh Economic Review 2022, the state-owned corporation made Tk 468.58 billion in profits from 2014-15 fiscal year to 2020-21.

But BPC Chairman ABM Azad said at a press conference on Wednesday they made a profit of Tk 429.98 billion.

The difference between the two accounts is Tk 38.58 billion.

This comes amid criticisms of the government for an unprecedented hike in fuel oil price by as much as 51.68 percent.

Analysts say the government should not have increased the prices because BPC made huge profits in recent years.