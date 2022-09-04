Why Europe faces climbing energy bills

HOW LONG COULD THIS LAST?

Many gas market analysts expect prices to remain elevated for the next two years or more.

Global competition for gas and coal this winter is expected to prevent prices from falling. Any more disruption to Russian gas supply, such as a full stoppage through Nord Stream 1, would support prices.

Although European countries are on track to refill gas storage sites to a minimum level of 80% by Oct. 1, an extra cold winter could deplete those reserves quickly.

WHY RETAIL PRICE RISES?

Many energy suppliers pass on higher wholesale costs to consumers through their retail tariffs. In Britain, for example, on a dual fuel bill (electricity and gas), the wholesale cost can account for 40% of the total.

Suppliers can buy energy on the wholesale market on the day of delivery, a day ahead and up to months or seasons in advance, as they try to predict when prices will be lower and how much to purchase to cover their customer needs.

If suppliers do not buy enough energy, they might have to buy more at a price that could be higher, depending on market movements.

WHAT CAN CONSUMERS DO?

Households account for 30%-40% of Europe's gas demand. Some 80% of household gas demand is from heating while the rest is from hot water and cooking.

Usually demand is higher in the winter gas season, which runs from October to March.

According to Bernstein analysts, certain measures by households could reduce household gas demand by a third.