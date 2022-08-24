Britain imports no fuel from Russia in June for first time on record

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there had been a sharp and continued decrease in fuel imports from Russia since March, with June's zero imports representing a decrease of 499 million pounds ($588 million) compared with the monthly average for the 12 months before the invasion in February this year.

Russia was the UK's largest supplier of refined oil in 2021, the ONS said. By June, there were no imports of refined oil, crude oil, gas or coal, coke and briquettes from Russia.

The ONS said that imports of refined oil from Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Kuwait had increased, as importers sought alternatives.

Domestic gas production in the United Kingdom also rose 26% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, an industry body said on Wednesday.