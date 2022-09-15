Kenya scraps petrol subsidy after president warned it was unsustainable

Kenya scrapped a subsidy on petrol a day after new President William Ruto said subsidies were unsustainable, in a move that could add to upward pressure on inflation.

Some of the key challenges the new president faces include bringing down the high cost of fuel and food in East Africa's most dominant economy, while grappling with subsidy measures that policymakers warn could empty the country's coffers.

Ruto said in a speech after being sworn in on Tuesday that subsidies had been costly and prone to abuse, including causing artificial shortages of the very products being subsidised.