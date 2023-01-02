Bangladesh Bank creates Tk 100bn fund to boost exports

The central bank has earmarked Tk 100 billion of its own funds for a new credit facility aimed at shoring up Bangladesh’s export industry and bolstering foreign currency earnings.

Banks will provide funds from the lending scheme to export-oriented companies for raw material imports through back-to-back letters of credit at a maximum interest rate of 4 percent, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday. However, an exporter cannot borrow more than Tk 2 billion from the fund.

All scheduled banks in Bangladesh can access the fund at a 1.50 percent interest rate, subject to signing an agreement with the central bank.