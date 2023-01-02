Bangladesh Bank creates Tk 100bn fund to boost exports

The central bank has earmarked Tk 100 billion of its own funds for a new credit facility aimed at shoring up Bangladesh’s export industry and bolstering foreign currency earnings.
Banks will provide funds from the lending scheme to export-oriented companies for raw material imports through back-to-back letters of credit at a maximum interest rate of 4 percent, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday. However, an exporter cannot borrow more than Tk 2 billion from the fund.
All scheduled banks in Bangladesh can access the fund at a 1.50 percent interest rate, subject to signing an agreement with the central bank.
The revolving scheme, known as the Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund, aims to ensure adequate liquidity for the export sector, one of the drivers of economic growth, and help businesspeople overcome the challenges during Bangladesh's transition from a least developed country to a developing nation, according to the central bank.
The scheme will also help make the industry more resilient and earn foreign currency amid the economic crisis fuelled by the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Banks using the funds must make repayments to the central bank within six months, irrespective of the tenure of the subsequent loans at the customer level.
However, customers will not be given any new funding under the scheme if they have any overdue export bills. They must pay back at least 50 percent of their overdue payments in cash before availing of a new loan.
But the borrowing bank can take fresh loans from the fund if the export value is not repatriated on time under “unforeseeable circumstances”.
Exporters who have active loans against them from any other central bank fund for raw material imports will not be eligible for the new scheme.