US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gasoline prices peaked at a record $5.02 in June, pinching wallets and causing drivers to buy less fuel in July than they did during the pandemic in July 2020.

The latest price drop may help President Joe Biden's administration and Democrats in Congress during November's midterm elections. The White House has taken several steps to curb oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden said Wednesday that inflation was showing signs of moderating, even though people were "still hurting."