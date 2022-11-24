LC opening rate falls in a sign steps to curb imports are paying off

Importers opened letters of credit worth $24.26 billion from July to October, a 15.1 percent year-on-year fall, in a sign that measures taken in tandem by the government and Bangladesh Bank have started to pay off.

In October alone, the decrease in LC opening was 38.33 percent to $4.74 billion, compared with the month last year, according to central bank data.

The measures taken to ease pressure on foreign currency reserves by curbing imports, however, failed to restrain the settlement of previously opened LCs, which increased by 25 percent in the first quarter of 2022-23.