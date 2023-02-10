Pakistan's external position under significant stress: Moody's

Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

The talks are aimed at unlocking at least $1.1 billion of stalled funding for the South Asian country.

"Pakistan's government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated, and there remains considerable risks around Pakistan's ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years," Moody's said.