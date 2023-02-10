    বাংলা

    Pakistan's external position under significant stress: Moody's

    The country will resume talks with the IMF virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 01:41 PM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 01:41 PM

    Revenue-raising measures will likely be among prior actions that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires before releasing the next tranche of financing to Pakistan, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Friday.

    Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

    The talks are aimed at unlocking at least $1.1 billion of stalled funding for the South Asian country.

    "Pakistan's government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated, and there remains considerable risks around Pakistan's ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years," Moody's said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A shopper is reflected on a mirror glass as she checks food items at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan January 20, 2023.
    Shock of war hits a world economy at the crossroads
    The war added new uncertainties to the economic trauma of a COVID-19 pandemic that had already led to record rises in public debt, inflation and labour shortages
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistani PM approves IMF agreement: report
    The IMF and Pakistan have been in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.
    Pakistan finmin expects IMF matters to be settled today: report
    The IMF and Pakistan are in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout programme
    Bangladesh Bank wants government to avoid banks for domestic borrowing 
    BB to govt: don’t borrow from banks
    The central bank says the government needs to look to non-banking sources for domestic borrowing to reduce inflationary pressure

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher