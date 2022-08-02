TCB starts selling goods to 10m families at discounted price

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has started a drive to sell essential goods to more than 10 million families from the lower income group to commemorate the anniversary month of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the drive at a TCB dealer shop in Mohammadpur at 9 am on Tuesday.

“We’re providing the goods to 10 million families in different unions. We have 3,000 dealers to run the drive,” he told the media.

When asked by reporters, the minister said the authorities have not received any complaints that people had to pay to get a TCB family card. “We’ll look into it if anyone is charging money. We want a fair process and will take immediate actions if there is any irregularity.”