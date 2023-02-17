IMF mulls loan approval to Sri Lanka, even without China's assurance: Bloomberg News

Under a rarely used policy, the global lender may consider approving the island nation's loan, as the only prerequisite hindering the go-ahead is China's formal assurance, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"The Sri Lankan authorities continue to seek from their official bilateral creditors financing assurances so that the Fund's Executive Board can consider their request for an IMF arrangement," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The lender said it was premature to discuss the precise IMF policy modalities that could be applied, adding that IMF staff continue to engage with Sri Lankan authorities on completing upfront policy measures.