Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs

Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.

Further US interest rate hikes are also expected to force most Asian central banks to prevent sharp capital outflows by tightening their own monetary policies, even if it means cooling already soft economies, analysts say.

Manufacturing activity shrank in South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia in October, and expanded at the slowest pace in 21 months in Japan, highlighting the pain from slowing Chinese demand and stubbornly high import costs.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.2 in October, up from 48.1 in September but remaining below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The private sector survey was in line with an official PMI survey released on Monday that showed China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October.

"Asia is extremely reliant on China. Its zero-COVID policy continues to disrupt supply chains and keep Chinese travelers from returning to Asian tourist destinations. It's also hurting the region's exports," said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Another big risk is the pace of US rate increases. If the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates steadily, that could ignite capital outflows from Asia and hurt exports."