Britain to receive rare LNG cargo from Australia, Oman

Britain is set to receive a rare shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from Australia and Oman later this month, as countries across Europe strive to secure enough supplies ahead of winter.

European nations are seeking to diversify energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a sharp drop in Russian gas flows to the continent.

LNG tanker Attalos, with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, is set to arrive at Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on Aug. 22, according to data and analytics firm Kpler.