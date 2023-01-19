Slumping China-bound Japanese exports raises fears of global downturn

Economic activity has been hampered in China by a wave of COVID-19 infections after the government began dismantling its "zero-COVID" controls in December.

Although the latest wave of infections is expected to have faded by spring in China, it will take time for the world's second largest economy to return to pre-pandemic levels and risks of further COVID waves remain, Takeda said.

The trade data also highlighted the challenge of a resource-deficient country that relies heavily on imports of commodity and energy.

Imports grew 20.6% in value terms, led by oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, driving cost-push inflation that will raise the cost of living and price of doing business, potentially harming demand in the economy.

As a result, December's trade deficit came to 1.45 trillion yen ($11.29 billion), extending the run of deficits to 17 months.

For the whole of 2022, Japan logged a trade deficit of 19.97 trillion yen, the second straight annual shortfall and the biggest since 1979.