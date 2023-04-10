India inflation seen easing in March on softening food price rises

If realised, this would be the only month this year so far inflation is reported below the 6.00% RBI upper tolerance limit.

Forecasts ranged from 5.40% to 6.40%, with a quarter of survey respondents predicting inflation above 6.00%. It was 6.52% in January and spent most of last year above 6.00%.

Sujit Kumar, economist at Union Bank of India, said vegetables and fuel likely pulled inflation down, as well as the fact the base from a year ago was particularly strong.

But with oil prices having surged more than 20% from their recent lows, fuel is likely to push inflation back up again.

"We think the RBI's stance is somewhat risky, with inflation having proven far stickier than the Bank should be comfortable with," noted Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

Inflation was expected to average 5.2% in the current fiscal year, well above the medium-term target of 4.0%, according to a separate poll.