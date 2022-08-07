Bangladesh performed better than many countries during pandemic: analyst

In his presentation, Prof Yan stated that COVID-19 was among the 10 worst pandemics in human history dating back to 165 AD.

Besides claiming more than 6.4 million lives globally, COVID-19 caused a “short – but sharp – recession in 2020 which was the worst since 1980”, he said.

“The data shows that Bangladesh has done better than many developed countries in terms of macro-policy response during the COVID period. Unprecedented utilisation of core macro-policy instruments to respond to the COVID-19 recession,” he said, adding that the vaccination programme was better in Bangladesh even than that in the US.

He also said that Bangladesh is still in a better position economically than its neighbouring countries, especially, in comparison to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“Bangladesh has a lot to learn from Sri Lanka. Avoiding nepotism, especially in the governance of the country. Because there were more than 40 members of the same family in the Sri Lankan government. As a result, when they have done corruption, various bodies of the government have to close their eyes and remain helpless,” he said.