Investment more than consumption leading India's economic growth, economists say

A surge in investments that offset sluggish consumption to boost India's growth in 2022-23 is expected to power the economy in the current financial year as the government pushes ahead with massive capital expenditure plans, economists said.

This, in turn, could reflect across sectors like construction, which have a multiplier effect on the economy by creating employment, eventually generating consumption demand, they said.

"The investment demand is the only component that has held fort," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India, wrote in a note.

Gross fixed capital formation, which reflects investment, rose 8.9% in the January-March quarter and 11.4% for the full financial year, data released on Wednesday showed.