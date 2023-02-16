Malpass surprises with early World Bank exit

Yellen said the United States would soon nominate a replacement for Malpass and looked forward to the bank's board undertaking a "transparent, merit-based and swift nomination process for the next World Bank president."

By long-standing tradition, the US government selects the head of the World Bank, while European leaders choose the leader of its larger partner, the International Monetary Fund.

Malpass took up the World Bank helm in April 2019 after serving as the top official for international affairs at the US Treasury in the Trump administration. In 2022, the World Bank committed more than $104 billion to projects around the globe, according to the bank's annual report.

A source familiar with his thinking said Malpass had informed Yellen of his decision on Tuesday.

The end of the fiscal year at the end of June was a natural time to step aside, the source said. The World Bank's governors are expected to approve the bank's roadmap for reforms with only minor changes at the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank set for mid-April.

Still, World Bank sources said they were surprised by his decision to step down before the joint meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Morocco in October.