China's economic recovery picks up speed as COVID curbs end

Investors have been closely watching first quarter data for clues on the strength of the recovery after Beijing lifted COVID curbs in December and eased a three-year crackdown on tech firms and property.

China's recovery has so far remained uneven, with consumption, services and infrastructure spending perking up but slowing prices and surging bank savings raising doubts about demand.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 2.2% in January-March, in line with analyst expectations and up from a revised 0.6% rise in the previous quarter.

Beijing has pledged to step up support for the economy as it emerges from one of its worst performances in nearly half a century last year due to COVID curbs.

China's central bank said last week it will maintain ample liquidity, stabilise growth and jobs and focus on expanding demand.

On Monday, the central bank extended liquidity support to banks through its medium-term lending facility but kept the rate on such loans unchanged, an indication authorities are not overly concerned about the immediate growth outlook.