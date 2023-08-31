India's economic growth set to accelerate to its fastest in a year

India's economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, driven by services and manufacturing, data is expected to show on Thursday, though economists warn of a slowdown ahead.

According to the median forecast (INGDPQ=ECI) in a Reuters poll of economists, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.7% in the past quarter, up from 6.1% growth in the previous quarter and its fastest expansion since April-June 2022.

Economists say lower commodity prices helped manufacturers increase margins and offset the impact of 250 basis points of cumulative interest rate increases since May 2022.

Suvodeep Rakshit, economist at Kotak Institutional Equities said he expected growth to be driven by services on the output side and investment on the expenditure side.

Strong growth in India's services sector, which makes up more than half of its economic output, has helped Asia's third-largest economy buck the global slowdown that has left many major economies, including China, stuttering.

S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index (INPMIS=ECI) has remained firmly above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for nearly two years, the longest stretch since August 2011.