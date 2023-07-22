India forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a third straight week to total $609.02 billion as of Jul 14, the highest in nearly 15 months, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

They rose by $12.74 billion from the week earlier - the biggest gain in four months - having risen by a total of $3.08 billion in the prior two weeks.

"A major portion of the week-on-week jump in forex reserves is driven by revaluation gains due to dollar weakness and reduction in US Treasury yields," said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.