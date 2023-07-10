Business leaders left in limbo by rate hike impact lag

"There's no real consensus at the moment about the increase in interest rates among economic actors," Jeremie Delecourt, chief operating officer at French private equity fund Ardian, said.

"The fact everyone is asking the question is interesting, there are those who are optimistic and others who are pessimistic," he added.

In the euro zone, the peak is near after a combined 4 percentage points rise in the past year, ECB policymaker and French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on a panel at the conference.

But he also said that rates would be left high for as long as necessary to ensure that inflation is headed back to the European Central Bank's 2% target by 2025.

The ECB raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years last month and promised another hike this month, with possibly another in September.

Jean-Louis Girodolle, head Lazard in France, told a panel that there was a danger central banks would fight inflation with the same zeal they fought deflation and go too far.

"The scenario that I fear is that we get the landing wrong, the opposite of 'whatever it takes', the of investment bank head said, referring to former ECB president Mario Draghi's 2012 pledge to steer the euro zone through its debt crisis.