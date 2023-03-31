Pakistan central bank seen raising key rate to record 22% as inflation bites

Pakistan's central bank looks set to raise its key interest rate by 200 basis points to a record high of 22% at its review on April 4, as it struggles to bring down stubborn inflation, the median estimate in a poll showed.

Eighteen out of 20 economists and market watchers surveyed said the central bank would hike rates, with 12 of them predicting a 200 bps increase. Four poll participants saw the benchmark raised by 100 bps, while two forecast a 150 bps hike. Two respondents expected rates to remain unchanged.

Worldwide growth in consumer prices has compounded high inflation in Pakistan caused by a weakening currency, energy tariff increases and elevated food prices due to Ramadan.