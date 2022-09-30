Fitch sees strong growth prospects for Bangladesh, stabilising forex reserves

Despite the global economic headwinds and growing inflationary pressures at home, Bangladesh maintains strong growth prospects and a manageable external debt repayment profile, according to Fitch Ratings, a leading multinational credit ratings agency.

In its latest assessment of Bangladesh's creditworthiness, Fitch once again assigned it a 'BB-' rating. The rating indicates an elevated vulnerability to default risk, but also notes that there is business or financial flexibility to support the servicing of financial commitments.

The South Asian nation is looking to shake off the lingering effects of the pandemic while simultaneously grappling with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, which have seen consumer prices shoot up.

In light of the destabilising impact of the war on the global energy market, the government hiked fuel prices by as much as 50 percent, with the country's foreign exchange reserve also coming under strain, compounded by the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar.

In a bid to rein in inflation, which hit a 9-year-high in June, the central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate, or repurchase agreement rate, by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent for the second time in just three months. It also raised the rate on trade financing in foreign currency to ease the pressure on the forex reserves.