The US economy is shrinking. The Fed's rate hikes may have only just begun to bite

The US economy contracted for a second straight quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 2.25%-2.50% in an effort to slow growth and ease price pressures.

The report likely won't change Fed Chair Jerome Powell's view that an economy that is adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month is not in recession, and won't deter him from raising borrowing costs further.

But he and colleagues will be parsing it carefully for clues on where their policy tightening to bring down decades-high inflation is already having an effect, where it may yet begin to bite, and whether they are on track for the soft landing they aim for or the harder crash that analysts increasingly fear.

"We do want to see demand running below potential for a sustained period to create slack and give inflation a chance to come down," Powell said on Wednesday. "It's also worth noting that these rate hikes have been large and they've come quickly, and it’s likely that their full effect has not been felt by the economy. So there’s probably some additional tightening - significant additional tightening in the pipeline."

The GDP adds to evidence that the aimed-for slowdown is already happening, although only part of that is due to the Fed. Here's a partial breakdown: