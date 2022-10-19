Bangladesh plans to import over 5 million tonnes of fuel in 2023

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is planning to purchase 5.46 million tonnes of fuel from the international market to meet the country's needs in 2023.

The proposal for next year's fuel imports, comprising 1.6 million tonnes of crude oil and 3.86 million tonnes of refined oil, was tabled at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday, according to Additional Secretary Rahat Anwar.

The BPC's plan to import crude oil from Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company through the direct purchase method has been recommended for provisional approval, said Rahat.