Russia says it renewed demands over fertiliser exports at UN talks



Russia on Saturday restated its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its food and fertiliser exports after what it called a "thorough exchange of views" with UN officials the day before in Geneva.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not address the question of whether Moscow is ready to renew the Black Sea initiative agreed in July that allowed Ukraine to resume grains exports - a deal that expires on Nov. 19.

The UN says 10 million tonnes of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the agreement, helping to stave off a global food crisis.

But Russia has repeatedly complained its own grain and fertiliser shipments, though not directly targeted by Western sanctions, are effectively blocked because the sanctions cut shippers' access to finance, insurance and ports.