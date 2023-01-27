Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane

Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after data highlighted a resilient US economy, boosting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank policy meetings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.55% to hit an almost nine-month high of 562.10, and was last at 559.39.

The index, which fell nearly 20% last year, is up nearly 11% so far this month and is on course for its best-ever January performance. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.05%.

European stock futures indicated that stocks were set to rise, with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3%, German DAX futures 0.28% ahead and FTSE futures up 0.16%.

The US economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, data showed, but it could be the last quarter of solid GDP growth before the lagged effects of the Federal Reserve's jumbo interest rate hikes are fully felt.