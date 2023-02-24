Incoming BOJ chief says low rates remain appropriate - for now

While signalling the chance of tweaking the BOJ's bond yield curve control (YCC) in the future, Ueda said the bank needed to work out the right timing and means to do so, a sign the new chief will be in no rush to overhaul the controversial policy.

Speaking to lawmakers, Ueda said the recent acceleration in inflation is driven largely by rising raw import costs, rather than strong demand, adding the outlook for Japan's economy was highly uncertain.

Global bond yields fell and Japanese stocks rallied as Ueda's emphasis on continuity in policy tempered some market expectation that he might seek to make a hasty exit from the extreme stimulus of his dovish predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda.

"It's standard practice to act preemptively to demand-driven inflation, but not respond immediately to supply-driven inflation," Ueda told a lower house confirmation hearing.

"Japan's trend inflation is likely to rise gradually. But it will take some time for inflation to sustainably and stably achieve the BOJ's 2% target," he said.

"It's true there are various side-effects emerging from the stimulus. But the BOJ's current policy is a necessary, appropriate means to achieve 2% inflation."

The yen JPY=EBS was volatile through the day and strengthened 0.03% to 134.68 per dollar.