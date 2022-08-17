Bangladesh Bank caps selling rate of dollar at money changers



The foreign exchange dealers will soon set a uniform rate for the banks to enforce the new ceiling for the money changers.



The central bank capped the difference between dollar buying and selling rates at Tk 1 for the banks in a meeting with foreign exchange dealers and bankers on Aug 14 amid a lingering crisis over the supply of the greenback.



Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh slipped below $40 billion in July from $45.51 billion a year earlier. The government has announced a series of austerity measures, including curbs on the imports of luxury goods, to preserve dollars.



Bangladesh Bank also increased surveillance over the open market along with the banks in an effort to stay on top of the spiking dollar exchange rate. It has punished errant bankers and merchants, but the crackdown seemed to have no effect on the market, as the price of the greenback continued to rise in the open market.