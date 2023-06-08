India central bank to hold rates, markets on guard for any shift in stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen holding key rates steady on Thursday but commentary around the future trajectory of interest rates and banking system liquidity will be closely monitored by market participants.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the RBI and three external members, is expected to leave the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting. All 64 economists polled by Reuters expect no change.

The repo rate has been raised by a total 250 basis points since May last year to quell high inflation which has finally started showing signs of easing.