Turkey central bank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002

The Turkish central bank's net forex reserves dropped into negative territory for the first time since 2002, standing at $-151.3 million on May 19, official data showed on Thursday, as it sought to counter forex demand ahead of Sunday's runoff vote.

President Tayyip Erdogan led rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu comfortably in the presidential vote on May 14 but he fell just shy of the 50% needed to win outright. The outcome will be decided in a May 28 runoff.

Forex demand in Turkey surged to record levels ahead of May 14 on companies' and individuals' expectations that the lira, which lost 44% in 2021 and 30% in 2022, will plunge after the vote.