How China manages refined fuel exports

Total exports started trending lower from 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit global fuel demand.

Beijing began adjusting its fuel export policy from late 2021, roughly reducing quota volumes by 40% so far in 2022.

The sharp reduction in exports was triggered by Beijing's concern over a domestic supply crunch similar to that for thermal coal which led to widespread power cuts.

The government is also keen to remove small, inefficient refining capacities to cut pollution and carbon emissions, and that has fed into China's lower throughput this year so far.

China's July refinery runs fell to their lowest in more than two years, data showed on Monday, with year-to-date volumes down 6.3% from a year earlier.

WHAT'S THE MARKET EXPECTATION FOR 2022 QUOTAS?

China has so far issued 22.5 million tonnes of quotas for the three main fuel products for this year, 40% below the corresponding period of 2021.

The second and third batches of quotas came only in June and July after refiners lobbied Beijing to help ease brimming domestic stocks amid COVID-19 disruption to fuel consumption.

That left China largely missing out on a bumper export market in the second quarter when Asian refining margins for diesel and gasoline hit record highs around $72 and $38 a barrel, respectively.

Domestic demand for diesel is set to rebound in September and October as China's harvest gets started and construction activities pick up, while a tax probe into independent refiners is expected to limit production of exportable fuel supplies during the rest of 2022.