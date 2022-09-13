Wait for Chattogram expressway to drag on as a proposed design change drives up cost by 32%

Five years ago, the government approved the elevated expressway project in the port city of Chattogram with the aim of easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time to the airport. But now, the Chattogram Development Authority is proposing to change the design of the structure, which is set to drive up the cost by 32 percent to around Tk 43 billion.

The project, covering a 16-kilometre stretch of the road from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat International Airport, has brought untold hardships to citizens. And, their suffering is now likely to continue for at least another two years.

The project was slated to end in 2022 on the back of a two-year extension on an unchanged budget.

Now, the plan to readjust the alignment, ramp and span length of the new expressway will prolong the existing woes of road users if the deadline is extended again.