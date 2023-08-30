India's inflation to keep steady, growth on track: finmin

But economic growth was likely to be robust at least until the end of the year as India heads into the festive season, when spending typically picks up, Sitharaman said in the interview published on Wednesday.

"Till after the new year, you would have enough reasons to believe that the demand situation is going to only go up," she said. "So, I expect the next quarter will also do well."

India is set to release GDP data for the period from April to June on Thursday. Economic growth is projected to touch 7.7%, the fastest annual pace in a year, a pollshowed.